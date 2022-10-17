why Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $218.27

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] traded at a low on 10/14/22, posting a -2.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.76. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Small Businesses Key in Tackling Climate Change.

A new report called Unlocking the Potential of SMBs in Climate Action outlines what small and medium sized businesses say they need to help them tackle climate change.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23491940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Platforms Inc. stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for META stock reached $350.16 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.97M shares, META reached a trading volume of 23491940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $218.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $214 to $174. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on META stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 280 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.32 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.07, while it was recorded at 129.38 for the last single week of trading, and 199.24 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $213,873 million, or 75.50% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.21 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.68 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,444 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 90,485,624 shares. Additionally, 1,654 investors decreased positions by around 122,344,269 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 1,474,395,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,687,225,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,125,621 shares, while 317 institutional investors sold positions of 11,546,277 shares during the same period.