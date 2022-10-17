why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.04

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.92%. The company report on October 14, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL, & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $288 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -31.98%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.66. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $321.23 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 33374533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $135.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 535.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.94, while it was recorded at 106.22 for the last single week of trading, and 127.85 for the last 200 days.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.23%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $226,478 million, or 70.60% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.97 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.47 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,880 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 92,040,545 shares. Additionally, 1,384 investors decreased positions by around 95,960,365 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,848,854,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,855,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,282,886 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 7,768,535 shares during the same period.