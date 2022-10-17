why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.79

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] slipped around -1.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.27 at the close of the session, down -7.94%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Affirm Unveils Consumer Spend Report Ahead of This Year’s Holiday Season.

Consumers say ’tis the season for “intentional gifting” as nearly 3 in 4 (71%) of Americans plan to change the way they spend and save this holiday season.

Today, Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, released new data predicting consumer spending behavior this holiday season.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 11542439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $30.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.44, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $2,746 million, or 83.40% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 18,686,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.72 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $287.8 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 25,237,745 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 23,277,125 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 110,466,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,980,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,896 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,997 shares during the same period.