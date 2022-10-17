Wedbush slashes price target on KeyCorp [KEY] – find out why.

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Networking, Insight and Inspiration Highlight First Key4Women Forum in Pittsburgh.

KeyBank:

More than 170 people attended KeyBank’s first Key4Women Forum in Pittsburgh on Thursday October 6th at the National Aviary. KDKA-TV news anchor Kym Gable served as emcee for the event, which started with a $10,000 donation from KeyBank to Mission of Mercy. The funds support the work the organization does to serve patients in need of dental care free of charge.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -29.00%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.34. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.58 billion, with 932.66 million shares outstanding and 928.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 16055015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $21.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.03.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,981 million, or 86.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,202,955, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 83,176,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 70,509,736 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 52,192,178 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 664,959,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,661,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,504,865 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,376 shares during the same period.