Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Urban Alliance, Smithsonian Institution and Bank of America Promote Diversity in the Arts Through Newly Announced Andrew Plepler Internship Program.

Program Recognizes Founder of Urban Alliance in its 25th Anniversary Year .

In a partnership with the Urban Alliance and the Smithsonian Institution, Bank of America is providing $800,000 to form an internship program designed to support youth employment and increase representation in arts and culture organizations. This program is in addition to the 500 Urban Alliance interns the bank has hosted over the past 10 years. This most recent partnership brings the bank’s total commitment with Urban Alliance up to $3.2 million since 2020.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.96. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.74.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.40, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading, and 37.85 for the last 200 days.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 6.49%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177,149 million, or 70.60% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.99 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.47 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,370 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 271,953,238 shares. Additionally, 1,150 investors decreased positions by around 288,174,012 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 5,028,174,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,588,301,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,978,121 shares, while 206 institutional investors sold positions of 31,553,799 shares during the same period.