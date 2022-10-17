Wall Street Analyst Resumed Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a low on 10/14/22, posting a -6.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.58. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Cenovus to help advance sustainable energy opportunities for First Nations.

ESG energy leader joins First Nations Major Projects Coalition’s Sustaining Partners Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10558080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $34.03 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 10558080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.86. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $17,523 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 122,515,077, which is approximately 330.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 109,455,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -9.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 200,939,335 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 208,035,134 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 647,884,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,056,858,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,346,416 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 42,318,455 shares during the same period.