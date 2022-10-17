Wall Street Analyst Initiated PG&E Corporation [PCG]. What else is Wall St. saying

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.37%. The company report on October 14, 2022 that PG&E Supports Local Fire Safe Councils with $250,000 for Wildfire Safety Projects.

Grants Help Fund 10 Projects in 8 Counties.

The work of local California Fire Safe Councils (FSCs) is critical to strengthening the safety and preparedness of local communities in areas of extreme fire risk. That’s why Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is supporting eight FSCs with a total of $250,000 for projects aimed at reducing the threat of wildfires.

Over the last 12 months, PCG stock rose by 28.41%. The one-year PG&E Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.43. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.28 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.52M shares, PCG stock reached a trading volume of 24206554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.59%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,051 million, or 67.70% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 194,321,169, which is approximately 38.59% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,650,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in PCG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.58 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 7.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 205,399,780 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 117,492,083 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 1,271,563,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,594,455,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,732,767 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,176,771 shares during the same period.