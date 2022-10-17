Wall Street Analyst Downgrade IMARA Inc. [IMRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ: IMRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 62.66%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Enliven Therapeutics and Imara Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Enliven’s portfolio of precision oncology programs.

Combined company is expected to have a cash balance of approximately $300 million at close, which is expected to provide cash runway through multiple clinical milestones and into early 2026.

Over the last 12 months, IMRA stock dropped by -0.26%. The one-year IMARA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -170.71. The average equity rating for IMRA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.80 million, with 26.29 million shares outstanding and 21.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, IMRA stock reached a trading volume of 37062068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IMARA Inc. [IMRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRA shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IMARA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for IMARA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IMRA stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IMRA shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMARA Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

IMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

IMARA Inc. [IMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.66. With this latest performance, IMRA shares gained by 56.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.19 for IMARA Inc. [IMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IMARA Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.70.

IMARA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

IMARA Inc. [IMRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 59.40% of IMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMRA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,386,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,006,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in IMRA stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $3.6 million in IMRA stock with ownership of nearly -7.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMARA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ:IMRA] by around 85,305 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,487,112 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,039,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,611,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,451 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 753,108 shares during the same period.