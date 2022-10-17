SVB Leerink lifts Pfizer Inc. [PFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] loss -0.28% or -0.12 points to close at $42.86 with a heavy trading volume of 16971511 shares. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Early Data From Clinical Trial of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent Booster in Individuals 18 Years and Older.

Sera collected from participants 7 days after administration of a 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine showed a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels.

Data suggest Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster is anticipated to provide better protection against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 sublineages than original vaccine across younger and older adults.

It opened the trading session at $42.89, the shares rose to $43.375 and dropped to $42.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -19.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.35M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 16971511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 42.31 for the last single week of trading, and 50.17 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $166,002 million, or 70.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 488,445,127, which is approximately 1.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 435,152,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.65 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.31 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,510 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 211,164,296 shares. Additionally, 1,395 investors decreased positions by around 113,825,437 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 3,548,134,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,873,124,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,956,981 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 18,648,113 shares during the same period.