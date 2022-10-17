Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Is Currently -7.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $21.21 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.10, while the highest price level was $23.65. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Enel X Way and Sunrun Partner to Offer Smart Electric Vehicle Home Charging Stations.

The partnership supports growing demand for electric mobility and affordable home solar power.

Enel X Way, the Enel Group’s global e-mobility business, today announced a partnership with Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and clean energy service provider, to supply smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the company’s recently launched EV charger offering. The new co-branded home EV chargers expand Sunrun’s suite of energy management solutions and support the growing demand for electric cars and trucks nationwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.16 percent and weekly performance of -16.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 10463507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $48.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.86. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -43.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.34, while it was recorded at 23.38 for the last single week of trading, and 27.67 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,107 million, or 94.40% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,471,174, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,155,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.07 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $275.19 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 21.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 20,846,721 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 22,952,015 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 149,822,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,621,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,433 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,726,512 shares during the same period.