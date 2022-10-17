Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] moved down -6.33: Why It’s Important

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss -6.33% or -0.44 points to close at $6.51 with a heavy trading volume of 26223435 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Disciplined capital allocation strategy further enhancing shareholder value.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.89, the shares rose to $6.9603 and dropped to $6.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded -20.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.38M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 26223435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $11.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $6,294 million, or 87.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 145,670,904, which is approximately -13.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,580,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.02 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $539.91 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -20.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 180,053,499 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 214,430,485 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 572,393,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 966,877,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,091,679 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 23,841,364 shares during the same period.