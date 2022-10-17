Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] – find out why.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] loss -1.47% or -0.09 points to close at $6.05 with a heavy trading volume of 15256438 shares. The company report on September 30, 2022 that SiriusXM to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 1, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

It opened the trading session at $6.18, the shares rose to $6.215 and dropped to $6.045, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIRI points out that the company has recorded -6.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.16M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 15256438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 103.06.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 5.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,581 million, or 11.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,832,556, which is approximately 25.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,214,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.4 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $155.07 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 42,526,682 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 68,576,060 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 315,471,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,574,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,037,425 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 16,167,071 shares during the same period.