Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently -3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $21.35 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.35, while the highest price level was $22.8073. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.27 percent and weekly performance of -15.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.31M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 11616898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $26.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $35, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PINS stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 35 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.01. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 22.85 for the last single week of trading, and 23.53 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -5.80%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,255 million, or 89.70% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,264,299, which is approximately 2.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 32,826,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.85 million in PINS stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $635.21 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 60.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 108,198,876 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 55,881,433 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 316,264,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,344,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,858,262 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 12,088,952 shares during the same period.