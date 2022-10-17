Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] Is Currently 0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] gained 0.42% or 0.12 points to close at $28.47 with a heavy trading volume of 11379258 shares. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Ping Identity Announces Identity Excellence Award Winners 2022.

Winners Celebrated for the Simple and Secure Online Experiences Delivered to Customers .

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the winners of the sixth annual Identity Excellence Awards at their annual Ping YOUniverse conference. Selected by Ping Identity leadership, the 2022 winners represent enterprise customers who have delivered exceptional customer experiences over the past year by deploying simplified identity security solutions.

It opened the trading session at $28.50, the shares rose to $28.515 and dropped to $28.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PING points out that the company has recorded -3.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, PING reached to a volume of 11379258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $28.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 28.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.42 and a Gross Margin at +62.49. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to -6.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $2,251 million, or 94.10% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,335,350, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,358,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.02 million in PING stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $165.55 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 12.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 8,015,134 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,872,240 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 65,172,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,059,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 655,773 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,667 shares during the same period.