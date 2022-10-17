Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell -58.65% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.31 during the day while it closed the day at $7.53. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Palantir Announces Expansion of Federal Cloud Service with DoD IL6 Accreditation.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is excited to announce that its federal cloud service offering has received a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With this accreditation Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, having initially achieved FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019. Palantir joins Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.

IL6 is a strict security and compliance standard required to process classified data for cloud-based workloads. Palantir Federal Cloud Service IL6 is designed to serve US federal entities, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, in their most sensitive defense and national security missions.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -16.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.37% and lost -58.65% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $16.67 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.16M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 37314338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 64.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.71%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,907 million, or 33.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.57 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $257.66 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 93,396,496 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 53,226,447 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 504,983,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 651,606,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,550,838 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 17,553,912 shares during the same period.