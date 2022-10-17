Oppenheimer lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -16.88% on the last trading session, reaching $7.24 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that A STATEMENT FROM PELOTON CEO AND PRESIDENT BARRY McCARTHY.

Today, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced approximately 500 global team member positions have been eliminated, as part of the final phase of the company’s transformation journey. The restructuring of Peloton’s business and capital structure to assure its long-term health is complete, and management’s focus is now on growth. CEO and President Barry McCarthy reinforces his belief in the lasting resilience of the Peloton business and thanks departing team members for their contributions to the business:.

“I joined Peloton for the comeback story, not to sell the business. And today the business is fundamentally more sound than ever and on the right path, so to be clear, there is no timeclock nipping at our heels. If my comments to the WSJ suggested otherwise, then I misspoke, as that is simply not true.

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 337.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $7.23 to $8.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.15M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 24596099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $17.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.69. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -32.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $1,938 million, or 87.90% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,787,453, which is approximately 9.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,564,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.56 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.16 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 41,044,202 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 46,211,978 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 180,433,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,689,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,238,325 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 18,043,443 shares during the same period.