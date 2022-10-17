Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Revenue clocked in at $148.70 million, down -82.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] loss -22.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2022 that NUTEX HEALTH PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, is pleased to provide a corporate update today.

The Company reiterates that it expects to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024, resulting in expansion into four new states: Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Idaho. These facilities are either under construction or in advanced planning stages.

Nutex Health Inc. represents 646.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $620.93 million with the latest information. NUTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.7051 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, NUTX reached a trading volume of 11285331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for NUTX stock

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -67.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4285, while it was recorded at 0.7087 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7568 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.98 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 1.10% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,662,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,003,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 7,012,792 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 296,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,309,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,012,792 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.