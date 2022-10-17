Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] moved up 24.59: Why It’s Important

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] closed the trading session at $26.35 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.99, while the highest price level was $26.5175. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Nutanix Launches Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure.

Customers Can Seamlessly Extend Nutanix Environment to Microsoft Azure.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure, extending its hybrid cloud environment to Microsoft Azure dedicated bare metal nodes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.29 percent and weekly performance of 19.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, NTNX reached to a volume of 13834090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTNX shares from 54 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 260.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.88. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.94 and a Gross Margin at +79.52. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,685 million, or 78.60% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,628,974, which is approximately 0.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,459,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.87 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $557.65 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 18,493,262 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 11,126,194 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 148,185,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,804,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,676 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,072,306 shares during the same period.