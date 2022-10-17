Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell -61.82% so far this year. What now?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] loss -1.08% or -2.51 points to close at $230.00 with a heavy trading volume of 14952521 shares. The company report on October 13, 2022 that IAS Selected to Provide Transparency to Netflix’s Advertising Platform.

Advanced reporting will validate media quality for advertisers seeking to run ads on Netflix.

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced it has been selected by Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) as a partner to provide transparency into advertising performance on the upcoming Netflix ad supported tier. Using IAS’s Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) verification, brands and agencies will gain insights on campaign reach and engagement to drive outcomes and shape marketing strategies.

It opened the trading session at $237.80, the shares rose to $238.80 and dropped to $229.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFLX points out that the company has recorded -32.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.90M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 14952521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $246.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $211 to $283. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 245 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 645.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NFLX stock

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.77, while it was recorded at 225.53 for the last single week of trading, and 286.48 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $77,970 million, or 78.10% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,584,601, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,794,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 853 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 38,462,248 shares. Additionally, 1,113 investors decreased positions by around 50,282,603 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 250,253,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,998,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,603,985 shares, while 511 institutional investors sold positions of 13,512,525 shares during the same period.