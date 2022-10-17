Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] – find out why.

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $7.13 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2022 that Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Departs on Historic 150th Anniversary Crossing.

Ship departs the Netherlands on replica maiden voyage 150 years to the day.

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam VII departed the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, today on its historic 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing. The 15-day journey recreates Holland America Line’s maiden voyage of Rotterdam I that departed the city 150 years ago today. The crossing follows the path of that first sailing to New York, with calls at Le Havre, France, and Plymouth, England.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.79 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $7.01 to $7.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.81M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 63580994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -34.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $3,600 million, or 46.00% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.94 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $362.43 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 46,141,764 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 57,988,233 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 400,804,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,934,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,543,873 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 11,406,250 shares during the same period.