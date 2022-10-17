Morgan Stanley [MS] fell -23.29% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $75.30 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.83, while the highest price level was $79.06. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $13.0 Billion, EPS of $1.47 and ROTCE of 14.6%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $13.0 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $14.8 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.6 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share,1 compared with net income of $3.7 billion, or $1.98 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.29 percent and weekly performance of -4.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, MS reached to a volume of 13652634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 72.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 219.64.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.37, while it was recorded at 77.33 for the last single week of trading, and 87.23 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.93%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108,949 million, or 63.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.98 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 712 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 40,485,435 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 68,591,882 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,337,783,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,861,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,378,070 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 3,572,299 shares during the same period.