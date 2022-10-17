Market cap of TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] reaches 192.42M – now what?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] plunged by -$15.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.44 during the day while it closed the day at $5.49. The company report on September 1, 2022 that TOP Financial Group Limited Enters into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Australian Broker Top 500 Sec PTY Ltd..

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agrees to acquire, and PRO800 Limited (the “Seller”) agrees to sell, 100% of the equity interest in the Target for a total consideration of $700,000. The closing of the transaction is conditioned upon completion of due diligence reviews of the Target and any required regulatory approvals.

The market cap for TOP stock reached $192.42 million, with 35.05 million shares outstanding and 5.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 472.26K shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 9784145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.15.

TOP stock trade performance evaluation

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.78 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. TOP Financial Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.14% of TOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOP stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 19,596, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 85.59% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 16,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in TOP stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $60000.0 in TOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ:TOP] by around 47,850 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,850 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.