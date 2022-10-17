Market cap of The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] reaches 43.85B – now what?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.73 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Oct. 26, 2022.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock is now -0.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $36.48 and lowest of $35.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.87, which means current price is +9.17% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 10915581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $41.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.78%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $29,491 million, or 76.10% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,553,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 583 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 63,528,680 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 19,379,888 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 742,484,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,392,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,838,403 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,613 shares during the same period.