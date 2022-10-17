Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 83.18B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $43.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Citigroup Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Please view Citi’s third quarter 2022 earnings press release on its website http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information is included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s Third Quarter 2022 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.18 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $42.80 to $44.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.83M shares, C reached a trading volume of 28862996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 506.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.94, while it was recorded at 41.81 for the last single week of trading, and 53.20 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $60,504 million, or 73.60% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,361,727, which is approximately -2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,806,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.71 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -8.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 819 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 73,754,851 shares. Additionally, 826 investors decreased positions by around 117,384,651 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 1,208,444,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,399,584,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,756,748 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 7,602,279 shares during the same period.