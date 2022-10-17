Market cap of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] reaches 3.60M – now what?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] traded at a high on 10/14/22, posting a 37.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55091361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stands at 23.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 39.80%.

The market cap for ATXI stock reached $3.60 million, with 1.46 million shares outstanding and 0.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 55091361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has ATXI stock performed recently?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.19. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.57.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,772, which is approximately -70.932% of the company’s market cap and around 53.54% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 14,799 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 39,305 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,408 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,786 shares during the same period.