Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] falling to $125. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.42%. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Applied Materials Celebrates Day of the Girl.

By helping girls from diverse backgrounds grow their self-confidence and knowledge around STEM, we are supporting the next generation of diverse female leaders. As we enter the fifth year of the Applied Materials Foundation’s Generation Girl initiative, we are grateful for the dedication of our grantee organizations and employee volunteers, who remind us every day of the power of opportunity.

About Generation GirlAll children, regardless of gender, race or income level, should be able to pursue their dreams. Generation Girl®, an initiative of the Applied Materials Foundation, is working to make sure that all girls* have the opportunity to reach their potential. We are engaging with nonprofit organizations throughout the United States to help girls gain the confidence, skills and opportunities they need to succeed in any path they choose.

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock dropped by -43.35%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.73. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.33 billion, with 864.00 million shares outstanding and 857.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 10441628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $114.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $160 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $160, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 158 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.08, while it was recorded at 77.15 for the last single week of trading, and 113.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.39%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,292 million, or 79.50% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,577,072, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,490,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.91 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 35,601,298 shares. Additionally, 834 investors decreased positions by around 58,252,360 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 564,956,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 658,809,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,526,108 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 5,430,428 shares during the same period.