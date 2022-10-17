Infosys Limited [INFY] Revenue clocked in at $16.45 billion, down -29.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Infosys: Broad based growth in H1 of 20.1% in constant currency; Q2 margins expand 150 bps sequentially.

Highest large deal TCV of $2.7 bn in last 7 quarters; quarterly attrition declined for 3rd quarter in a row.

Share buyback of ₹9,300 crores ($1.13 bn) and interim dividend of ₹6,940 crores ($0.85 bn) announced.

A sum of 13587921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.79M shares. Infosys Limited shares reached a high of $18.20 and dropped to a low of $17.79 until finishing in the latest session at $17.81.

The one-year INFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.5. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 85.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 17.53 for the last single week of trading, and 20.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,683 million, or 15.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 76,676,808, which is approximately 2.864% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,344,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.62 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $455.4 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -3.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 40,452,327 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 108,776,539 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 394,452,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,681,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,019,777 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 19,466,784 shares during the same period.