Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $14

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on 10/14/22, posting a -1.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.67. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Huntington National Bank Leads Nation for SBA 7(a) Loan Origination by Volume, For Fifth Consecutive Year.

Huntington Bank infused nearly $1 billion into the economy by supporting 5,675 small businesses in the last year .

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is the nation’s largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans for the fifth consecutive year. As a national leader in the Small Business sector, Huntington remains committed to lending both expertise and capital to sustain small businesses across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27258127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $20.03 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 27258127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock. On July 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 17.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.54.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $15,954 million, or 82.40% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,925,875, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,486,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 66,109,217 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 64,721,317 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,036,246,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,076,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,359,767 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,757,257 shares during the same period.