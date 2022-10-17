Halliburton Company [HAL] Stock trading around $29.41 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.29%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Halliburton Well Construction Technology Implemented by PETRONAS.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the implementation of the Halliburton Digital Well Program® and Digital Well Operation DecisionSpace® 365 cloud solutions as the foundation for PETRONAS enterprise digital Well Integrated Operation (WIO). The selection marks the culmination of a two-year technology assessment with multiple technology providers.

The Halliburton Digital Well Program empowers drilling teams to generate technically and economically feasible notional drilling programs in a matter of hours. The first part of WIO will focus on integrating the front-end engineering workflows, which will address the current working challenges and increase process cycle efficiency. It provides engineers with a web-based, interactive, standardized, and automated solution that integrates all relevant information on a single platform to ensure optimal well design without compromising any existing technical assurance processes.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock rose by 18.59%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.57. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.22 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 903.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 11186596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $41.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $36.60 to $41.60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $40, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading, and 32.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.00%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,267 million, or 84.30% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,746,446, which is approximately 0.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,983,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.86 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 83,066,058 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 48,342,413 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 625,721,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,130,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,544,082 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 8,370,218 shares during the same period.