For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] closed the trading session at $18.03 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.88, while the highest price level was $19.29. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Plug Provides 2022 Revenue Expectations Update Reflecting Potential Timing and Supply Chain Impact.

Demand and Pipeline Remains Robust.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.13 percent and weekly performance of -9.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.28M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 26464032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $36.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -38.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,452 million, or 55.10% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,177,908, which is approximately 13.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,291,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.75 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $386.53 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,551,970 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 30,641,568 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 237,171,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,364,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,172,153 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 7,770,723 shares during the same period.