FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] moved up 48.02: Why It’s Important

FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ: FNHC] traded at a high on 10/14/22, posting a 48.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on August 19, 2022 that FedNat Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Company has a period of 60 days from the Notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company has advised Nasdaq that it anticipates filing the Form 10-Q within such 60-day period. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41157467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FedNat Holding Company stands at 54.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 37.20%.

The market cap for FNHC stock reached $6.20 million, with 17.46 million shares outstanding and 14.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, FNHC reached a trading volume of 41157467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33.

How has FNHC stock performed recently?

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 179.42. With this latest performance, FNHC shares gained by 48.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3147, while it was recorded at 0.3198 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7197 for the last 200 days.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.77. FedNat Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93.

Earnings analysis for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.20% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 691,670, which is approximately 17.539% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 459,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly -36.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedNat Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 271,788 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,418 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,215,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,564,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,169 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 385,481 shares during the same period.