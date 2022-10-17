Exane BNP Paribas lifts The Kroger Co. [KR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] closed the trading session at $43.16 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.36, while the highest price level was $46.24. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Kroger and Albertsons Companies Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.64 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, KR reached to a volume of 19685296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $75, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KR stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 54 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.12, while it was recorded at 45.14 for the last single week of trading, and 49.79 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,657 million, or 81.50% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.26 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

510 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 48,619,907 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 49,865,112 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 472,804,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,289,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,845,682 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,328,875 shares during the same period.