Craig Hallum lifts Agrify Corporation [AGFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Agrify Issues Statement Refuting Lawsuit from Defaulted Customer.

Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today issued the following statement relating to the default of its customer Bud & Mary’s Cultivation, Inc. (“Bud & Mary’s”) under a construction loan facility extended by Agrify to Bud & Mary’s associated with an Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution (“Agrify TTK Solution”) project and the lawsuit brought by Bud & Mary’s in response to the default notice:.

Bud & Mary’s was notified by Agrify that it was in default of its credit facility and subsequently responded with a meritless lawsuit in an obvious attempt to avoid repayment of the credit facility.

Agrify Corporation stock has also gained 227.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGFY stock has declined by -2.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.44% and lost -84.24% year-on date.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $25.10 million, with 26.58 million shares outstanding and 25.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 64927298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $4.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

AGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 227.76. With this latest performance, AGFY shares gained by 144.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7918, while it was recorded at 0.8474 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3921 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 29.50% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,707,939, which is approximately 7.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,109,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in AGFY stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.41 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -10.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 928,535 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,026,922 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,902,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,858,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 448,428 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 357,117 shares during the same period.