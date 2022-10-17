Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $121.66 billion, down -40.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.60% or -0.18 points to close at $30.05 with a heavy trading volume of 27581609 shares. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Investing Locally To Drive Impact Nationally.

Comcast Corporation

At Comcast, we have worked for decades to expand the power that tapping into digital opportunities provide for communities that are most under resourced. Through the years, we have seen results that we are incredibly proud of – millions have been connected, learned new skillsets, and leveraged opportunities. However, research, news, and our own experiences continue to make clear that while digital inequity remains a pressing issue, there are numerous promising community-centered pathways that can accelerate progress for tens of thousands of households.

It opened the trading session at $30.52, the shares rose to $30.84 and dropped to $30.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded -36.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.20M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 27581609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $60 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 48 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.51, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.18 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 9.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $111,275 million, or 85.50% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.63 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $6.23 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 155,867,715 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 185,374,307 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 3,361,740,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,702,982,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,950,851 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 32,142,689 shares during the same period.