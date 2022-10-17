BlackBerry Limited [BB] Revenue clocked in at $705.00 million, down -57.43% YTD: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.25 during the day while it closed the day at $3.98. The company report on October 4, 2022 that New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats.

Foundry report shows security threats and integrating new technology are top challenges in maintaining cybersecurity posture; Managed XDR could be missing link.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also loss -13.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -30.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.42% and lost -57.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.41 billion, with 577.31 million shares outstanding and 567.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 17007513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.10. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.40 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $880 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.99 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $90.21 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,335,991 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 18,937,268 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 178,906,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,179,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,578,366 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,996,683 shares during the same period.