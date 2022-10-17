Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is -24.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $14.16 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.13, while the highest price level was $14.595. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Strong year-to-date copper performance and higher gold grades in Q4 expected to drive delivery of 2022 production guidance.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.63 percent and weekly performance of -8.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.89M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 18973491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,578 million, or 64.40% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 74,566,582, which is approximately -2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 70,213,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.22 million in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $827.5 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -18.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 87,552,721 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 76,983,901 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 864,980,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,516,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,877,046 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 9,244,898 shares during the same period.