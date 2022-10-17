B. Riley Securities slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on October 14, 2022 that AMC’s Subsidiary Odeon Finco PLC Prices Senior Secured Notes Offering.

Odeon Finco PLC (the “Issuer”), announced today that it has priced its private offering (the “Offering”) of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 12.750% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”), at an issue price of 92.00%.

Odeon intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment in full of OCGL’s existing term loan facilities (the “Odeon Term Loan Facilities”) with a principal amount of $506 million at June 30, 2022 (based on the currency exchange rates as of such date), and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.

A sum of 21850117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 53.81M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.3497 and dropped to a low of $5.945 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -79.1. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -39.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $863 million, or 28.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,588,003, which is approximately 0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.3 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $61.58 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -23.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 17,694,707 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 52,354,675 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 73,824,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,874,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,464,263 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,510,963 shares during the same period.