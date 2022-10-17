American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is -27.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a high on 10/14/22, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.11. The company report on October 13, 2022 that American Airlines Makes Equity Investment in Universal Hydrogen.

American Airlines recently announced its strategic equity investment in Universal Hydrogen Co., a company building a green hydrogen distribution and logistics network for aviation. The investment supports American’s science based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035, and ultimately its commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. This investment makes American the first U.S. airline to make two direct investments focused on the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and the future of hydrogen distribution logistics.

Universal Hydrogen’s fuel distribution network uses modular hydrogen capsules that are handled like cargo, eliminating the need for new fueling infrastructure at airports and speeding up fuel loading operations. Universal Hydrogen anticipates starting hydrogen deliveries for regional aircraft in 2025, with plans to expand its services to larger, single aisle aircraft – first for auxiliary power in the late-2020s and then as a primary fuel by the mid-2030s. Because these segments represent two-thirds of aviation emissions – and with green hydrogen being a true zero-carbon fuel – these advances put aviation on a path to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34735555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $8.48 billion, with 650.35 million shares outstanding and 642.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.79M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 34735555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,632 million, or 54.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.75 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $461.12 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 31,878,207 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 40,249,203 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 281,189,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,317,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,016 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,766,509 shares during the same period.