United Maritime Corporation [USEA] Stock trading around $2.19 per share: What’s Next?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] traded at a high on 10/13/22, posting a 20.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on October 13, 2022 that United Announces Sale of two Aframax Petroleum Tankers and Delivery of the Previously announced LR2 Tankers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5867929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Maritime Corporation stands at 10.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.67%.

The market cap for USEA stock reached $19.53 million, with 8.86 million shares outstanding and 8.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, USEA reached a trading volume of 5867929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has USEA stock performed recently?

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7000, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Maritime Corporation [USEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.42 and a Gross Margin at +51.99. United Maritime Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.86.

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]

1 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 160 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 70,689 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 160 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 70,689 shares during the same period.