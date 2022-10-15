Service Properties Trust [SVC] is -19.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] jumped around 1.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.04 at the close of the session, up 27.31%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Service Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.20 Per Common Share.

Dividend Rate Represents Modest 37% Payout Ratio Based on Q2 2022 Normalized FFO.

Service Properties Trust stock is now -19.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SVC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.24 and lowest of $5.4316 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.23, which means current price is +51.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SVC reached a trading volume of 8657437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Service Properties Trust [SVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVC shares is $8.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Service Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Service Properties Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Properties Trust is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53.

How has SVC stock performed recently?

Service Properties Trust [SVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.86. With this latest performance, SVC shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Service Properties Trust [SVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Service Properties Trust [SVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Properties Trust [SVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.52 and a Gross Margin at -2.89. Service Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11.

Earnings analysis for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Properties Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Service Properties Trust [SVC]

There are presently around $939 million, or 80.90% of SVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,402,858, which is approximately -2.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,733,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.2 million in SVC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.71 million in SVC stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC] by around 11,462,181 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 11,473,755 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 110,404,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,340,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 921,778 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,262,309 shares during the same period.