Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Pan American Silver provides notice of third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results and conference call.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American Silver”) will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Pan American Silver will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:.

A sum of 2706643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $16.22 and dropped to a low of $15.275 until finishing in the latest session at $16.08.

The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 555.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PAAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,560 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,373,063, which is approximately -0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,803,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.39 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $73.88 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -45.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,864,078 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 9,725,559 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 77,407,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,997,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,990 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 972,368 shares during the same period.