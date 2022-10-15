Market cap of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] reaches 7.40M – now what?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] gained 1.31% or 0.0 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2717244 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2022. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been stated in Renminbi (“RMB”) unless otherwise indicated.

It opened the trading session at $0.41, the shares rose to $0.50 and dropped to $0.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXF points out that the company has recorded -38.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 128.64K shares, DXF reached to a volume of 2717244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.97. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4105, while it was recorded at 0.3146 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5808 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.82% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 62,203, which is approximately -37.885% of the company’s market cap and around 49.39% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 57,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly 33.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 61,469 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 106,769 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,469 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 68,831 shares during the same period.