For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], Analyst sees a rise to $102. What next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.16%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Edward G. Cannizzaro Joins Ross Stores Board of Directors.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that Edward G. Cannizzaro has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective October 14, 2022.

Mr. Cannizzaro spent over 35 years at KPMG, a global professional services firm providing audit, tax, and advisory services, where he held various leadership, auditing, and consulting roles. Mr. Cannizzaro served as the Global Head of Quality, Risk, and Regulatory for KPMG International where he had global responsibility for quality controls, risk management, and ethics and compliance monitoring programs from 2018 to 2022, and served as Risk Management Partner for KPMG LLP in the U.S. from 2016 to 2018. Starting in 1994, he served in a Partner role with increasing levels of responsibility across client service, operations and risk management, and regulatory roles at KPMG. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Cannizzaro is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

Over the last 12 months, ROST stock dropped by -19.87%. The one-year Ross Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.65. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.13 billion, with 344.88 million shares outstanding and 342.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ROST stock reached a trading volume of 2987312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $98.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $145 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROST stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 130 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.05, while it was recorded at 85.77 for the last single week of trading, and 89.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 3.80%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,514 million, or 92.20% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49,657,768, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,566,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.36 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 32,003,537 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 26,212,526 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 252,070,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,286,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,434,082 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,386,599 shares during the same period.