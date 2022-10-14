why Ventas Inc. [VTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.52

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $37.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference 2022.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference 2022 (the “Mizuho Conference”) on October 4, 2022.

Any Company written materials accompanying the participation at the Mizuho Conference will be available on the Company’s website on or about October 4, 2022. These materials will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas Inc. represents 399.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.15 billion with the latest information. VTR stock price has been found in the range of $35.33 to $37.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 2829028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $58.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $58 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 102.51.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.03, while it was recorded at 37.03 for the last single week of trading, and 52.51 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $13,956 million, or 95.90% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,075,662, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,198,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 18,541,010 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 18,839,104 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 336,763,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,143,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,866,984 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,334 shares during the same period.