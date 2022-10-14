why SLM Corporation [SLM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.71

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.68 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Sallie Mae to Release Third-quarter Financial Results on Oct. 26.

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 a.m. ET.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) will release third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

SLM Corporation stock is now -20.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.745 and lowest of $14.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.88, which means current price is +14.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 3473160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLM stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 24 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLM in the course of the last twelve months was 118.85.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,063 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,374,415, which is approximately -9.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,760,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.89 million in SLM stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $321.64 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 20.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 13,284,433 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 24,876,736 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 220,990,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,151,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,826 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,656,583 shares during the same period.