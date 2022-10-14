why Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.59

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.30 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Coupa Software to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The management team’s live remarks, scheduled to begin at 9:15 am PT (12:15 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa’s investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock is now -68.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COUP Stock saw the intraday high of $50.75 and lowest of $46.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 259.90, which means current price is +8.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 3703800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $75.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on COUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.85. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -28.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.82, while it was recorded at 53.32 for the last single week of trading, and 87.37 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.62. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 10.14%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $3,881 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,980,838, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,777,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.29 million in COUP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $176.64 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -31.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 16,259,469 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 13,728,890 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 47,165,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,154,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,230,652 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,215,442 shares during the same period.