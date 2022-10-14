why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.50

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.56 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Circulus Announces $300 Million Structured Solution from Apollo Infrastructure.

Transaction Positions Circulus for Continued Growth in LDPE Recycling.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now -32.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $49.78 and lowest of $45.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.07, which means current price is +6.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 5408452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.82.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.83, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 58.15 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 17.91%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $15,751 million, or 56.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,236,974, which is approximately -16.421% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,994,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 13.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 46,205,891 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 28,598,967 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 249,563,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,368,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,438,151 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,007,850 shares during the same period.