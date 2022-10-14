Wells Fargo lifts Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.10 at the close of the session, up 2.23%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the third quarter of 2022. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their third quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now 4.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.15 and lowest of $9.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.71, which means current price is +17.99% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 3335754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,576 million, or 53.60% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,669,077, which is approximately 2.284% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 32,818,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.46 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $321.11 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 19,048,092 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 20,354,891 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 215,659,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,062,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,883 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,985,932 shares during the same period.