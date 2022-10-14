Wells Fargo lifts Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRT] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, down -4.65%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Alaunos Therapeutics Highlights Data from TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 Trial at the CRI-ENCI-AACR Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference.

First patient achieved a confirmed partial response with 51.2% tumor regression with TCR-T cell persistence ongoing at 3 months post infusion.

Sleeping Beauty TCR-T cell therapy had a manageable safety profile with no dose limiting toxicities observed.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 12.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCRT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.01, which means current price is +203.48% above from all time high which was touched on 09/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, TCRT reached a trading volume of 3729764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRT shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 710.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has TCRT stock performed recently?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.15. With this latest performance, TCRT shares dropped by -63.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1584, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1663 for the last 200 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -18379.90. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19786.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.30.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]

There are presently around $90 million, or 36.30% of TCRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRT stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,151,516, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 14,125,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.37 million in TCRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.43 million in TCRT stock with ownership of nearly -13.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRT] by around 12,557,581 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 40,382,018 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 20,315,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,255,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,997,548 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,864,379 shares during the same period.