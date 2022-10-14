Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KLA Corporation [KLAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $278.54 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2022 that KLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT. The company’s results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA’s website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

KLA Corporation represents 148.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.17 billion with the latest information. KLAC stock price has been found in the range of $250.20 to $284.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, KLAC reached a trading volume of 4532061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $397.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $350 to $425, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on KLAC stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KLAC shares from 450 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 14.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for KLAC stock

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.95. With this latest performance, KLAC shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 341.84, while it was recorded at 289.55 for the last single week of trading, and 351.21 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.34. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 139.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.05.

KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 9.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $36,210 million, or 95.60% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,595,846, which is approximately 0.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,124,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.0 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 8,784,030 shares. Additionally, 491 investors decreased positions by around 9,365,113 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 111,851,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,000,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,600 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 849,952 shares during the same period.